‘Haryana CM had assured CBI probe, but…’: Sonali Phogat's daughter

Yashodhara Phogat, daughter of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat, who was allegedly murdered in Goa, on Tuesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe as the family was “not satisfied” with the investigation conducted by the Goa Police, news agency ANI reported. Yashodhara said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had assured the family of a CBI investigation into the case after they met him on August 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She, however, said "no action has been taken as of yet".

"I demand a CBI probe as I'm not satisfied with the current probe. No action is being taken. The accused have been kept in Goa, they have yet not revealed their motive (behind the murder), so what are the police doing? It's about justice for my mother, we won't stand back until there is a CBI investigation. CM (of Haryana) said that a CBI probe will happen but no action has been taken as of yet," ANI quoted Yashodhara as saying.

She added that the murder of her mother "was planned".

"My mother had told me that there would be shooting for nearly one week in Goa. But it comes to the fore that the resort was booked only for two days. It suggests that it was a planned murder," she said.

Goa govt submits confidential report to Haryana: Sawant

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, meanwhile, said his government has submitted a "confidential report" on the investigation into the case to the Haryana chief minister and director general of police.

A team of Goa Police was to leave for Haryana on Tuesday to record some statements as part of the investigation, Sawant told reporters.

Sonali Phogat's death

Phogat, 43, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show Big Boss, was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male associates.

The Goa Police had said Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates who are now arrested after being named as accused in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, a court in Goa remanded the three accused and sent them to five-day police custody.

The three persons who were produced before the court were the owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes, drug peddler Rama Mandrekar and Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

The police had earlier also arrested two of Phogat's associates - Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh - who accompanied her on the Goa trip.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON