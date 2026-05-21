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Haryana CM Nayab Saini takes train to Delhi amid PM Modi’s appeal for reduced vehicle usage

CM Saini urged citizens to switch to public transit to mitigate future environmental and resource challenges.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 09:57 pm IST
ANI |
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In a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national appeal to cut down on private vehicle usage, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini travelled from Chandigarh to Delhi by train on Thursday.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini travels by train to Delhi to support fuel conservation and public transport initiatives(@NayabSainiBJP/X)

Speaking to reporters, CM Saini urged citizens to switch to public transit to mitigate future environmental and resource challenges, drawing a parallel to the country's unified fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to inspire public cooperation.

"PM Modi has appealed to the people of the country. We should cooperate. PM has said that we should bring down the usage of (private) vehicles and use public modes of commute more. We should contribute towards this. So that we can face the difficulties which might come before us in the time to come. We will overcome this together, just like we overcame Corona," said CM.

Saini strongly condemned Rahul Gandhi's "traitors" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an immediate apology to the nation and stating that the Congress party is collapsing due to a lack of policy, intent, and leadership.

"When these RSS workers come before you, they will speak of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, then you must say to their faces that your Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the organisation (BJP) is a traitor, you have worked to sell India. You have worked to attack the Constitution," Gandhi said.

The remarks drew immediate and sharp reactions from the BJP leadership, which accused Gandhi of crossing political and constitutional boundaries.

 
narendra modi public transport haryana
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