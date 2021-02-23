Haryana Cong to move no-confidence motion against BJP-JJP govt
Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the Central agri laws, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the party has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.
The Congress leader claimed that two independent MLAs who were supporting the Haryana government, have withdrawn their support.
"We will bring a no-trust motion against the government as it has lost the trust of people and MLAs. Two Independent MLAs who were supporting the government have withdrawn their support. Some MLAs of their alliance party said this is the most corrupt government," Hooda told reporters.
"We will get to know who stands with whom when we will bring in the no-confidence motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government," he added.
The comments came days after Hooda held a march to the Governor's house and demanded a special session of Assembly to move a no-confidence motion against the government.
"We are going to meet the Governor to demand a special session of the state Assembly. We will move a no-confidence motion against the government as it has lost the faith of the people in the state over the farm bills," Hooda had said.
The Haryana Assembly's Budget session is set to begin on March 5.
Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana Cong to move no-confidence motion against BJP-JJP govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 killed, 3 injured in road mishap in Bihar's Katihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 killed in blast at quarry site in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry CM resigns ahead of floor test: What may happen in Union Territory now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani buys land in Amethi, takes a dig at Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Uttarakhand lake opening widened to prevent repeat tragedy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru apartment sealed; Karnataka ups vigil as Covid cases rise in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India permits Imran Khan's aircraft to use its airspace for travel to Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Working with ministries to address NRIs’ demand for postal voting: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait, Priyanka Gandhi set to hold rallies today
- Farmers' union leaders as well lawmakers from the opposition have turned to Kisan Mahapanchayats to garner support against the three farm laws.
Gujarat municipal election results 2021 live updates: Counting of votes begins
Court asks Uttarakhand government to submit details of Mahakumbh preparations
- One million visitors are expected to attend the Mahakumbh on routine days while about five million are expected for Shahi Snaans (royal baths)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain, thunderstorm to impact western Himalayas for next 3-4 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closely following reports of India, China troop disengagement: US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Gujarat, MP to screen select inter-state travellers at borders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox