Thursday, May 09, 2024
Haryana crisis: Dushyant Chautala of JJP writes to governor, seeks floor test

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2024 12:54 PM IST

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Haryana Governor, saying that his party did not support BJP government and was open to back any political party for government formation.

