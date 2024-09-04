Haryana election: BJP first list of 67 candidates out, CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to contest the Ladwa seat. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing the public during the ‘Jan Ashirwad’ rally in Jind. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has been fielded from Panchkula, former home minister Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt., Former Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar from Badli, former Speaker Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, and former MP Sunita Duggal from Ratia.

Devender Singh Babli, Sanjay Kablana and Shruti Choudhry, who joined the BJP recently, will contest from the Tohana, Beri and Tosham seats, respectively.

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Arti Singh Rao will contest from Ateli. The names of Capt Abhimanyu and Bhavya Bishnoi, the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi are also on the list.

Union minister and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "A list of 67 candidates has been issued today. Seats have been allocated to almost all senior candidates. I think nominations will begin tomorrow and will continue till September 12. The remaining seats will be cleared too and the list will be released in a few days."

The Haryana assembly elections are scheduled to be held on October 5, and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

The BJP's list comes the same day its former post-poll ally, Jannayak Janta Party, released the first list of 19 party candidates in alliance with Azad Samaj Party. Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala will contest from Uchana Kalan, from where he is a sitting MLA. While 15 candidates on the list were from the JJP, four were from the Chandra Shekhar Azad-led ASP.

