Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with bigger majority

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:57 IST

The BJP is set to return to power in Haryana with an improved majority, exit polls have predicted after polling ended on Monday to the 90 member assembly. According to the Election Commission , Haryana registered a voter turnout of 65% .

The Times Now exit poll gave the BJP 71 seats out of the 90 in the assembly and the Congress 11 seats. According to the Republic TV-Jan ki Baat exit poll, the BJP will get between 52 and 63 seats while the Congress is projected to win 15 to 19 seats and others winning 12 to 18.

According to the CNN-News18-Ipsos exit poll, the BJP is projected to win 75 seats. The Congress is projected 10 seats and the INLD is expected to draw a blank. The Newsx Polstrat exit poll gave the BJP between 75 to 80 seats and only 9 to 12 to the Congress and 4 to others.

The BJP which won 47 seats in the 90-member assembly in 2014, is aiming to win at least 75 seats this time.

The majority mark in the assembly is 46.

HARYANA CHANNEL/AGENCY BJP Cong Others Times Now 71 11 8 News18-IPSOS 75 10 5 ABP News-C Voter 72 8 10 TV9-BHARATVARSH 47 23 20 Republic-Jan Ki Baat 52-63 15-19 12-18 NEWSX-POLSTRAT 75-80 9-12 1-4

Ahead of the elections the BJP was tipped to get a virtual ‘walkover’ with the opposition in disarray and the Congress plagued by infighting.

The party was the first to start campaigning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsing chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for a second term saying Haryana need him.

Among other issues, the BJP campaign in Haryana centred around the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, India’s diplomatic victories over Pakistan over Kashmir and its central welfare schemes, improvement in the state’s recruitment processes and the state government’s welfare measures.

The Congress which fought the assembly election under interim chief Sonia Gandhi has been badly hit internal squabbles. In September, the party named senior leader Kumari Selja its new state unit chief to pacify disgruntled former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who threatened to form his own party if former president Ashok Tanwar was not removed. Earlier this month Tanwar quit the party after accusing his political rivals of “selling tickets” for the upcoming state polls.

The infighting meant the Congress was slow to begin its campaign which remained largely low profile. The party had hoped to benefit from a weakening Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), whose chief Om Prakash Chautala is in jail.

Sonia Gandhi was scheduled to address on election rally in Haryana but had to cancel it.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 18:44 IST