Haryana farmers protest against farm sector ordinances, block NH-44 at Kurukshetra

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 13:42 IST

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union blocked national highway-44 near Kurukshetra in Haryana despite the presence of a heavy police force, deployed to foil the proposed protest rally by farmers and commission agents at Pipli grain market in the district.

The police used mild force to disperse the farmers, who were trying to reach the venue of the rally challenging the prohibitory orders.

Led by Bhartiya Kisan Union state president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, thousands of farmers, commission agents and mandi labourers were planning a protest rally at Pipli. The district administration, in response, deployed over a 1000 cops to stop the organization of the rally and also diverted traffic on all the roads leading to Pipli.

The agitated farmers, prevented from entering Kurukshetra district, blocked traffic on NH44 going towards Ambala on the outskirts of Kurukshetra and shouted slogans against the use of police force.

“The government wants to suppress our movement by citing coronavirus as an excuse but we will continue our fight against the anti-farmer decisions,” said BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, while addressing the gathering that had blocked the national highway.

He said the government was forcing the farmers to hold protests by bringing ordinances in the name of bringing agriculture reforms.

The farmers are against the three ordinances passed by the union cabinet, namely; the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, and the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, in June this year. While the government has said that the ordinances will create an environment where farmers and traders have a free choice of sale and purchase, farmers allege that with these ordinances, the government was planning to discontinue the MSP regime.

The district administration couldn’t prevent the disruptions caused by the protest despite adequate warnings served through the holding of village level meetings by farmers for the past one week with the purpose of mobilising a huge gathering on Thursday.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Sharandeep Kaur Brar said steps were being taken to remove the blockade from NH44.