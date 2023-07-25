Haryana's Gopal Kanda acquitted: Who was air hostess Geetika Sharma and what's the suicide case?

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday acquitted former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and his aide Aruna Chadha in connection with the air hostess Geetika Sharma death by suicide case, saying that the prosecution “failed to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubts". The court asked the two accused to submit ₹1 lakh in personal bond and remain present if the police filed an appeal against his acquittal.

Geetika Sharma