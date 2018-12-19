Haryana government ad shows jump in sex ratio, data tells different story

Haryana government’s advertisements across the state on the occasion of Gita Jayanti state that the state has witnessed an increase in its sex ratio.

As per the advertisement, the state has recorded 922 female births per 1,000 males in 2018 while health department figures tell a different tale.

However, as earlier reported in Hindustan Times on December 12, health department records state that the state recorded 910 female births per 1,000 males from January 1-October 31, 2018.

Furthermore, according to the health department records, the state witnessed 922 female births per 1,000 males only till May 2018 and after that the ratio declined to 911 till October 31.

The government hoardings are showing the figures from January to May only.

A health official said that Haryana observed sex ratio of 922 female births from January 1 to May 31 this year, after which there was a steady decline. “This year, the state can’t reach the figures close to 922 female births per 1,000 male births. We can hardly reach the last year’s figures, not above that. The state reported a decline in sex ratio between May 1 to October 31 but we are getting reports that sex ratio has increased in November and in starting weeks of December,” the officer added.

According to Haryana health department figures, the state had recorded 876 female births in 2015, 900 female births in 2016 and 914 female births in 2017, per 1,000 male births. In 2018, the state recorded 910 female births per 1,000 male births from January 1 to October 31, while in 2017, the state recorded 911 female births per 1,000 male births for the same period.

Despite repeated attempts, neither the health minister Anil Vij nor the director of health services Dr Satish Aggarwal could be reached for a comment on the issue..

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 11:58 IST