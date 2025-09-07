Chandigarh, The Haryana Government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 20 IAS officers and one HCS officer with immediate effect in a bureaucratic reshuffle. Haryana govt transfers 20 IAS officers, 1 HCS officer in major reshuffle

According to a government order, among the IAS officers who have been shuffled are Phool Chand Meena, Commissioner, Rohtak Division, who has been transferred and posted as Commissioner and Secretary to Haryana government, Human Resources Department, relieving C G Rajini Kanthan of the charge.

Rajiv Rattan, Director General, Science and Technology and Commissioner, Karnal Division, Karnal, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Rohtak Division, in addition to his present duties.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary to Haryana government, Fisheries department, has been transferred and posted as ACS, Transport Department, in addition to his present duties, relieving T L Satyaprakash of the charge.

G Anupama, ACS, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya department has been transferred and posted as ACS, Citizen Resources Information Department, in addition to her present duties, relieving Vikas Gupta of the charge.

Mandeep Kaur, Deputy Commissioner, Fatehabad, has been transferred and posted as Director, Human Resources, Haryana and Special Secretary, Human Resources Department relieving Vinay Pratap Singh of the charge.

Munish Sharma, DC, Charkhi Dadri, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani, relieving Munish Nagpal of the charge.

Monika Gupta, DC, Panchkula, has been transferred and posted as Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Panchkula against a vacant post.

Kapil Kumar, a Haryana Civil Services officer, currently posted as Deputy Secretary to Haryana government, Monitoring and Coordination and Special Officer , Kurukshetra, has been transferred and posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Kaithal, in addition to his present duties, relieving IAS officer Deepak Babulal Karwa of the charge, the order said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.