Haryana: Hisar professor, daughter, 8, found dead with throat slit

An assistant professor, identified as Sandeep Goyal, and his eight-year-old daughter were found dead in his office inside the university campus in Haryana's Hisar district on Sunday evening, police said. An assistant in Hisar allegedly died by suicide after slitting his 8-year-old daughter's throat and killing her on March 10.(ANI)

Sandeep Goyal, 35, was working at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar. Goyal and his family were staying at the university campus.

News agency PTI, citing the police, reported that their throats were found to have been slit and their bodies were recovered from Goyal's office. A police official said Goyal was being treated for depression.

“...We have cordoned off the site and as part of the scientific investigation, mobile forensic science unit has been called. Investigation is going on at the scene of the crime. We are also questioning everyone - people nearby as well as family (of the deceased)...As per his colleagues, he was under treatment by a psychotherapist. We are being told that he had depression...We will also speak with his consulting doctor to ascertain the exact medical condition...His colleagues have also told us about his suicidal tendencies...,” news agency ANI quoted Hisar ASP Rajesh Mohan as saying.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Handa said the professor was a resident of Jind’s Narwana.

“He along with his daughter had left their quarters on the varsity campus for an evening walk. His wife started searching for them when the duo did not return home. His wife later reached his department and asked the security guard about their whereabouts. The security guard failed to open the door and he informed the police,” the SP said.

The police officer said when the police broke open the door, the professor and his daughter were found dead.

“Prima facie it seems that the assistant professor had killed his daughter with a surgical blade before killing himself. His wife told us that she was mentally upset for the past many months,” the Hisar SP added.