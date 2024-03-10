Haryana shocker: Asst prof kills 8-yr-old daughter, self

An assistant professor at a government university in Hisar on Sunday killed his eight-year-old minor daughter before killing himself at his office, said the police. The victims’ bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on Monday. The assistant professor was recruited in 2016.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Handa said the assistant professor, a resident of Jind’s Narwana, was staying with his wife and eight-year-old daughter on the university campus.

“He along with his daughter had left their quarters on the varsity campus for an evening walk. His wife started searching for them when the duo did not return home. His wife later reached his department and asked the security guard about their whereabout. The security guard failed to open the door and he informed the police,” the SP said.

The SP said when the cops broke open the door, the assistant professor and his daughter were found dead.

“Prima facie it seems that the assistant professor had killed his daughter with a surgical blade before killing himself. His wife told us that she was mentally upset for the past many months,” Hisar SP added.

