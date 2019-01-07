Haryana man kills father over property dispute, buries body in his house

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 60-year-old father over a property dispute in Hasangarh village under the Barwala police jurisdiction in Haryana’s Hisar, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sonu Kumar, allegedly buried the body of his father, Satbir Singh alias Bhira’s body after the murder in his house. Their relative Rahul Kumar has also been arrested.

The matter came to light when the dead man’s daughter, Mukesh Rani approached the police on December 17, saying that her father had gone missing. A missing person’s report was registered and probe initiated.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Barwala, Jaipal Singh, said, “The victim’s daughter also gave us an important clue that her father owner nine acres of land out of which Sonu inherited his share but wanted more.”

On the basis of this suspicion, the cops rounded up Sonu, who later confessed to his crime and told the police that he killed his father using sticks and then buried his body in his house.

He also told the police that his cousin Rahul helped him in the crime.

