Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana political crisis: JJP to vote against BJP govt if no-confidence moved, says Dushyant Chautala

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 08, 2024 11:14 AM IST

The ex-Haryana deputy CM and BJP's former ally declared his support if the Congress wanted to “bring down this government.”

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday declared that the party will vote against ex-ally BJP in case of a no-confidence motion, with his statement coming a day after the BJP government in Haryana lost its majority after as many as three independent MLAs withdrew their support to it.

File Photo: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and ex-CM ML Khattar (HT)
File Photo: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and ex-CM ML Khattar (HT)

Click here for live updates on Haryana political crisis

“All our MLAs will vote against the BJP government, if no-confidence motion is moved by the Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda,” Chautala said at a press conference.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), an offshoot of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), has 10 members in the 90-seat Haryana assembly. In October 2019, the party joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a coalition government, but the two sides parted ways in March this year.

Also Read: Dushyant Chautala's JJP calls for toppling Haryana govt as 3 Independent MLAs exit BJP camp

Chautala was deputy chief minister to BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar in the alliance government.

The JJP leader also announced his support if the Congress wanted to “bring down this government.”

“The LoP must topple the government within the Lok Sabha polls. We have whip; all our MLAs are bound to it. They will follow the party's decision,” he asserted.

Also Read: BJP govt in Haryana may need JJP to abstain in case of trust vote

He also described Nayab Singh Saini, Khattar's successor in the top post, as a “weak CM.” The latter resigned in March, paving the way for Saini to succeed him in office.

Meanwhile, responding to Chautala, senior Congress leader and former CM Bhupinder Hooda asked the JJP to prove that it was not a “B-team” of the BJP.

“If they are not the B-team, they must write to the Governor immediately. We demand imposition of President's rule and elections must be held,” he said.

Haryana will vote in October to elect its next government.

 

 

