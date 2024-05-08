Haryana political crisis Live: BJP govt in minority after independent MLAs withdraw support

Chandigarh, May 07 (ANI): Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri), and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) extend support to Congress in Haryana, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Haryana political crisis Live: The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana is in crisis after three independent legislators withdrew their support on Tuesday, and declared that they will campaign for the Congress party in the ongoing general elections. The three MLAs are Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder from Nilokheri and Sombir Singh Sangwan from Dadri. The MLAs wrote to Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, stating that they were withdrawing their support to the Saini-led government....Read More

Saini, who was the BJP MP from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana chief minister in March, ahead of assembly elections in the state due later in the year. Two-term CM Khattar, the party's first chief minister in the state and who won two successive terms (2014, 2019) has been fielded from the Karnal parliamentary seat in the national polls.

Tuesday's development has left the BJP with 40 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana assembly. The party has support of two other independent legislators (Nayan Pal Rawat from Prithla and Rakesh Daulatabad from Badshahpur) and Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda.

The Congress, on the other hand, 30 MLAs, BJP's ex-ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has 10, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has one. Also independent legislator Balraj Kundu from Meham, has not made his position clear.

The 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state go to the polls on May 25.