Haryana political crisis Live: BJP govt in minority after independent MLAs withdraw support
Haryana political crisis Live: The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana is in crisis after three independent legislators withdrew their support on Tuesday, and declared that they will campaign for the Congress party in the ongoing general elections. The three MLAs are Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder from Nilokheri and Sombir Singh Sangwan from Dadri. The MLAs wrote to Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, stating that they were withdrawing their support to the Saini-led government....Read More
Saini, who was the BJP MP from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana chief minister in March, ahead of assembly elections in the state due later in the year. Two-term CM Khattar, the party's first chief minister in the state and who won two successive terms (2014, 2019) has been fielded from the Karnal parliamentary seat in the national polls.
Tuesday's development has left the BJP with 40 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana assembly. The party has support of two other independent legislators (Nayan Pal Rawat from Prithla and Rakesh Daulatabad from Badshahpur) and Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda.
The Congress, on the other hand, 30 MLAs, BJP's ex-ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has 10, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has one. Also independent legislator Balraj Kundu from Meham, has not made his position clear.
The 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state go to the polls on May 25.
Haryana News Live: Govt has numbers, says BJP leader
The government has the numbers. The Nayab Saini government won a vote of confidence on March 13. If a situation arises where the government has to prove its majority, we will do it emphatically on the floor of the House: Jawahar Yadav, BJP
Haryana News Live: How numbers stack up in Haryana assembly?
In the 90-member Haryana assembly, the three largest parties account for as many as 80 legislators. While the BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress is represented by 30 legislators, while BJP's ex-ally JJP has a strength of 10.
Haryana News Live: What has the CM said?
The chief minister accused the Congress of “fulfilling some people's wishes.”
“I have received this information. Maybe Congress is engaged in fulfilling some people’s wishes now. Congress has nothing to do with the wishes of the public,” he told news agency ANI.
CM has lost mandate, should resign: Hooda
The CM should resign because he has lost the mandate and we demand imposition of President’s Rule in the state. The BJP government had already lost the public’s mandate and now Saini’s government is in danger. First we will defeat them in the Lok Sabha polls and then Congress will form the government: Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leader and former CM
Ex-deputy CM Dushyant Chautala statement likely today
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, who was deputy CM in coalition govt with BJP, is likely to issue a statement at around 10 am. JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala, however, has already said that the party will now work to “topple” the Saini government.
The BJP-JJP partnership, which came into existence after the 2019 assembly elections, ended in March this year.