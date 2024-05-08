Haryana Independent MLA Gonder says withdrew support for ‘atmasamman’

Dharampal Gonder from Nilokheri, one of the three Independent MLAs who withdrew support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana on Tuesday, said he was forced to take the step for his “atmasamman (self-respect)” as former CM Manohar Lal Khattar had not invited him while campaigning for the May 25 parliamentary election in his constituency. Nilokheri MLA Dharampal Gonder is one of the three Independent legislators who have withdrawn support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana. (ANI Photo)

Speaking to the media at his official residence in Karnal, Gonder said: “It’s been two months of active campaigning but I was not called for any of the election events in Nilokheri, Taraori and even Nissing, my hometown. So I pulled back support for my atmasamman (self-respect).”

He said he had supported the Khattar government in 2019, voted in favour of the BJP in the two Rajya Sabha elections that followed, voted for the President of India and now again during the trust vote of the Saini government in March.

“The public from my area who elected me to the Vidhan Sabha asked me why I was not invited. I had no answer. I supported the BJP government twice in 2019 and in 2024, this is what I got in return,” he said, adding that his followers will back Karnal Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja, who is pitted against Khattar.

During a roadshow in Nilokheri segment that Gonder represents, Khattar said in election season, many people come and go. “We are also in touch with several MLAs, so no one should worry. What will they do and when, will be seen in the coming days,” he added.