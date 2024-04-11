Haryana school bus accident news LIVE: Congress leader and ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda seeks probe
At least six children lost their lives, and 13 others sustained injuries as a school bus overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday. According to preliminary investigations, the bus from GL Public School in Kanina overturned while attempting to overtake a vehicle in Unhani village.
Haryana's education minister, Seema Trikha, has departed for Mahendragarh. One of the injured students informed news agency ANI that the driver was intoxicated. "The driver was drunk and he kept the speed at 120 kmph which led to misbalance (sic)," he said.
SP Arsh Verma mentioned that medical examinations are being conducted on the bus driver to determine if he was under the influence. “We are also examining documents of the bus. The school authorities are yet to be contacted to fix their responsibility,” he said.
The incident occurred near Unhani village in Mahendergarh, Haryana, on Thursday morning. Despite the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, the school was in operation.
A senior police official stated that the bus's fitness certificate had expired six years ago, in 2018. Haryana education minister further mentioned that she had communicated with the deputy commissioner and Mahendergarh SP to visit the hospital where the students are receiving treatment.
Rajendra Lodha, a BJP leader and former chairman of the Kanina municipal committee, owns the school.
Seema Trikha, the Education Minister of Haryana, visited the students injured in the Kanina school bus accident to inquire about their well-being.
Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda says, "It's very unfortunate and sad news. I got the information that the driver was drunk. I can't understand, where the children were going on Eid? It's a matter of investigation. I have sympathy towards the families affected."
Haryana's former Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, condoled the deaths resulting from the school bus accident in Mahendragarh, which claimed the lives of eight students and injured several others.
"Sad news has been received about a school bus accident in Kanina in which some children have died untimely and some have been injured. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured children." Khattar wrote on X.
GL Public school in Kanina of Haryana's Mahendragarh district was in operation despite a "public holiday in the state on the account of Eid-ul-Fitr."
Hours after the accident in Mahendragarh district, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini took to X to offer condolences for the children's deaths and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
“I am saddened by the school bus accident in Kanina, Mahendragarh. My condolences are with the bereaved families who have lost their innocent children. The local administration is ready to help the injured. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery,” he wrote on X.
Mahendragarh Superintendent of Police Arsh Verma confirmed the arrest of the bus driver. He added that doctors are currently conducting a medical examination to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
"We are also examining documents of the bus. The school authorities are yet to be contacted to fix their responsibility," he said.
On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths of children in the bus accident that occurred in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, assuring that the injured are being provided with all necessary support.
“The accident of a school bus in Mahendragarh, Haryana is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased children. May God give them strength to bear this loss. The local administration is providing help to the injured children. I wish them a speedy recovery,” Amit Shah wrote on X.
At least eight children were killed and 13 others injured after a school bus carrying 30 children overturned in Haryana's Mahendergarh on Thursday morning, police said.
Witnesses claimed the bus driver was intoxicated. Superintendent of Police (SP) Arsh Verma said that medical examinations are being conducted to determine the driver's intoxication status.