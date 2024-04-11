Haryana school bus accident news LIVE: At least six children lost their lives, and 13 others sustained injuries as a school bus overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday. According to preliminary investigations, the bus from GL Public School in Kanina overturned while attempting to overtake a vehicle in Unhani village....Read More

Haryana's education minister, Seema Trikha, has departed for Mahendragarh. One of the injured students informed news agency ANI that the driver was intoxicated. "The driver was drunk and he kept the speed at 120 kmph which led to misbalance (sic)," he said.

SP Arsh Verma mentioned that medical examinations are being conducted on the bus driver to determine if he was under the influence. “We are also examining documents of the bus. The school authorities are yet to be contacted to fix their responsibility,” he said.

The incident occurred near Unhani village in Mahendergarh, Haryana, on Thursday morning. Despite the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, the school was in operation.

A senior police official stated that the bus's fitness certificate had expired six years ago, in 2018. Haryana education minister further mentioned that she had communicated with the deputy commissioner and Mahendergarh SP to visit the hospital where the students are receiving treatment.

Rajendra Lodha, a BJP leader and former chairman of the Kanina municipal committee, owns the school.