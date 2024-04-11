School open on Eid, key bus certificate expired: Lapses exposed in Haryana accident that killed 6 students

Tragedy struck near Unhani village in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday morning as a school bus belonging to a private school overturned, claiming the lives of six children and leaving 15 others injured. According to police officials, the fatal accident occurred when the driver lost control of the overspeeding bus and rammed the vehicle into a tree, causing it to overturn. Six children were killed and around 20 injured after their school bus overturned in Mahendragarh on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the accident and prayed for the "speedy recovery of the injured."

"The bus accident in Mahendragarh, Haryana is extremely painful. My condolences are with all the families who have lost their children in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured children. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims and their families," PM Modi posted on X.

Here are the latest developments on the school bus accident: