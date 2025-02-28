Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on February 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on February 28, 2025, is 21.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.53 °C and 23.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.33 °C and 29.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 160.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 1, 2025
|21.56
|Light rain
|March 2, 2025
|25.07
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|25.90
|Few clouds
|March 4, 2025
|26.12
|Sky is clear
|March 5, 2025
|26.15
|Sky is clear
|March 6, 2025
|24.82
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|26.65
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.