Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on January 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on January 13, 2025, is 15.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.76 °C and 20.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.94 °C and 20.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 177.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 14, 2025
|15.99
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|18.00
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|18.07
|Sky is clear
|January 17, 2025
|18.42
|Light rain
|January 18, 2025
|19.04
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|19.22
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|20.75
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025
