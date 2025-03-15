Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.66 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on March 15, 2025, is 28.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.66 °C and 34.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.28 °C and 32.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 178.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 16, 2025
|28.34
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|30.68
|Scattered clouds
|March 18, 2025
|30.54
|Broken clouds
|March 19, 2025
|31.21
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|32.59
|Broken clouds
|March 21, 2025
|33.91
|Overcast clouds
|March 22, 2025
|34.87
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025
