Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.66 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 2, 2024 37.52 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 36.67 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 35.68 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 35.78 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 35.16 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 36.24 °C Sky is clear October 8, 2024 34.96 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Few clouds Kolkata 31.68 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.99 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.4 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haryana today, on October 1, 2024, is 34.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.66 °C and 39.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.32 °C and 40.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.With temperatures ranging between 27.66 °C and 39.2 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 154.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

