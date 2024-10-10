Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.3 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on October 10, 2024, is 31.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.3 °C and 35.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.23 °C and 36.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.3 °C and 35.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.23 °C and 36.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.3 °C and 35.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 11, 2024
|33.83 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 12, 2024
|35.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 13, 2024
|35.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|35.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|34.55 °C
|Few clouds
|October 16, 2024
|34.25 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|33.43 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.3 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024
SHARE
Copy