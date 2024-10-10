Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.3 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on October 10, 2024, is 31.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.3 °C and 35.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.23 °C and 36.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.3 °C and 35.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 11, 2024 33.83 °C Sky is clear
October 12, 2024 35.13 °C Sky is clear
October 13, 2024 35.63 °C Sky is clear
October 14, 2024 35.22 °C Sky is clear
October 15, 2024 34.55 °C Few clouds
October 16, 2024 34.25 °C Sky is clear
October 17, 2024 33.43 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.0 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 28.25 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.81 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.38 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 29.83 °C Light rain
Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on October 10, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
