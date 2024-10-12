Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.85 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024
Oct 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on October 12, 2024, is 31.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.85 °C and 35.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.61 °C and 36.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.85 °C and 35.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 217.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 12, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 13, 2024
|34.3 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|33.97 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|34.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|35.33 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|34.06 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 18, 2024
|34.59 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 19, 2024
|34.57 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story
