Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.94 °C, check weather forecast for October 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 5, 2024 35.11 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 34.92 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 35.21 °C Sky is clear October 8, 2024 35.42 °C Sky is clear October 9, 2024 35.48 °C Sky is clear October 10, 2024 34.46 °C Sky is clear October 11, 2024 35.93 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.43 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.27 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.4 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.64 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 29.16 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.32 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haryana today, on October 4, 2024, is 33.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.94 °C and 38.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 5, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.15 °C and 37.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.With temperatures ranging between 26.94 °C and 38.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 291.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

