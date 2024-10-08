Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.25 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 9, 2024 34.45 °C Sky is clear October 10, 2024 34.55 °C Scattered clouds October 11, 2024 35.47 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 35.99 °C Few clouds October 13, 2024 35.5 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 34.74 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 35.05 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.88 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.53 °C Light rain Chennai 28.66 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.11 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.62 °C Few clouds Delhi 32.15 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haryana today, on October 8, 2024, is 33.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.25 °C and 36.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.19 °C and 36.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.With temperatures ranging between 26.25 °C and 36.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 159.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.