Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.46 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on October 9, 2024, is 31.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.46 °C and 35.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.13 °C and 36.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.46 °C and 35.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haryana the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 10, 2024
|34.28 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 11, 2024
|35.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 12, 2024
|35.45 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 13, 2024
|34.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|34.82 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|34.4 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|34.5 °C
|Few clouds
