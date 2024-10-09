Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.46 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 10, 2024 34.28 °C Sky is clear October 11, 2024 35.05 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 35.45 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 34.9 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 34.82 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 34.4 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 34.5 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.26 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.08 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.63 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.31 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haryana today, on October 9, 2024, is 31.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.46 °C and 35.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.13 °C and 36.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.With temperatures ranging between 25.46 °C and 35.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haryana the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

