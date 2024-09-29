Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.41 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 29, 2024, is 30.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.41 °C and 35.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.04 °C and 38.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.41 °C and 35.58 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 137.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 30, 2024
|35.99 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 1, 2024
|37.12 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 2, 2024
|37.73 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 3, 2024
|36.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 4, 2024
|36.64 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 5, 2024
|36.45 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 6, 2024
|36.12 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
