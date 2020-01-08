Haryana woman kills son, ends life after husband refuses to let her work

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 01:53 IST

A 23-year-old woman killed her three-year-old son before hanging herself in Jitpura Dhani village of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra, police said on Tuesday.

According to her father-in-law, she took the extreme step after her husband denied her permission to join a government job.

“She had cleared the exam for a clerical job in the Haryana government, but my son did not allow her to join,” he said. “We came to know about the matter on Monday night when my son saw the bodies of his wife and son hanging from a ceiling fan.”

Badhra deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anil Kumar said a probe has been initiated.

“We have recorded the statements of her family members. The woman did not leave any suicide note behind,” Kumar said.

Badhra station house officer (SHO) Telu Ram said, “The woman had got married five years ago. Her husband is a farmer and belongs to a well-to-do family. The woman hailed from Mitathal in Bhiwani district.”