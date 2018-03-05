 Haryana: Woman’s body stuffed in suitcase found in Rewari | india news | Hindustan Times
Haryana: Woman’s body stuffed in suitcase found in Rewari

Police said the woman had several injury marks on her body and her elbows and knees were tied with a cloth.

india Updated: Mar 05, 2018 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
The suitcase in which the body of a middle-aged woman was found in Bawal town of Rewari.
The suitcase in which the body of a middle-aged woman was found in Bawal town of Rewari.(HT Photo)

A body of an unidentified middle-aged woman was found stuffed in a suitcase lying in a drain alongside a road in Bawal town of Haryana’s Rewari district, police said on Monday.

The police said a passerby spotted the abandoned suitcase on Sunday evening and opened it to check for its owner, only to find the body. He immediately informed the police.

The woman was wearing a red dress and had several injury marks on her body, the police said, adding, her elbows and knees were tied with a cloth. 

The body had been sent for a postmortem and the autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the cause of the death, police said. 

Bawal police station in-charge Deepak Kumar said they have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).  

