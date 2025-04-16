Haryana YouTuber kills husband after being caught with lover, dumps body in drain

A 32-year-old ‘social media influencer’ from Haryana, along with her lover, allegedly strangled her husband to death in Hisar district and dumped his body into a drain after the latter caught the two in a comprising position. Raveena reportedly confessed to killing her husband to the police during interrogation. (Representative Image/iStockphoto)

The accused, Raveena, met Suresh on Instagram and started making short videos with him in Premnagar. However, Raveena's husband and his family did not approve of this content creation partnership, NDTV reported.

Despite the objection, the duo continued to create content together for nearly a year and a half. Through their short videos and dance reels, Raveena gained over 34,000 followers on Instagram.

Raveena, a resident of Rewari's Joodi village, got married to Praveen, a resident of Gujron Ki Dhani near the Bhiwani old bus stand. Praveen used to work as a driver at a sand and gravel shop, and was struggling with alcohol addiction, a Times of India report said.

Notably, her video series on YouTube also featured other artists. She reportedly was extremely fond of video creation, that even after Praveen's family's strong opposition and fights with her husband, she continued doing so.

Praveen saw his wife and Suresh in an objectionable position on March 25 and got into a tiff with them. During this, the duo strangled Praveen with a dupatta (stole) and killed him.

Carried husband's body on bike

But when Praveen's family asked Raveena of his whereabouts, she pretended to not know anything. Later that night, Raveena and her lover allegedly carried Praveen's body on a bike at around 2:30 am and dumped it in a drain about six kilometres from their house.

Police found Praveen's rotting body on March 28, the report mentioned.

CCTV visuals from the roads leading up to Raveena's house showed a person a bike with a helmet and the former riding on the backseat with her face covered, and with Praveen's body placed between them. Around two hours later, footage showed the two returning home. Only this time, the body in the middle was missing.

Police reportedly interrogated Raveena thoroughly, during which she also confessed to the murder. Both she and Suresh have been sent to jail.

Amid all this, Praveen's six-year-old son is now living with his grandfather and uncle.

The case comes just days after the Meerut murder, wherein a woman and her lover killed her husband, chopped his body into several pieces and sealed them into a cement-filled blue drum. The case had shocked the entire nation.