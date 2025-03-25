Newly married woman held in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya for getting husband murdered

A newly married woman has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya for getting her husband murdered with the help of a man she was in a relationship with. CCTV footage from the murder scene helped police to arrest the accused. (HT PHOTO)

Police superintendent Abhijeet S Shankar said the case was solved on Monday after eight days of investigation with the arrest of Pragati Yadav, Anurag Yadav, and the alleged contract killer Ramji Nagar.

Police said Pragati Yadav’s husband, Dilip Yadav, died three days after he was found injured in a field in Palia village on March 19. Pragati Yadav, who married Dilip Yadav on March 5, allegedly hired Nagar for ₹2 lakh for the murder.

CCTV footage from the murder scene showed Nagar taking Dilip Yadav to the fields on his motorcycle under the pretext of some work. Nagar confessed to the murder during interrogation.

Further investigation found Pragati Yadav and Anurag Yadav were in a relationship for four years and plotted the murder. Pragati Yadav told police she was forced into marrying Dilip Yadav.