‘Has someone stitched your mouth shut?’: Kharge questions Amit Shah's absence from Parliament, silence on CJP crackdown

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has raised questions on union home minister Amit Shah's silence on the police crackdown on CJP's protest. Speaking in the upper house after the anti-paper leak bill was tabled, the Congress MP also sought answers from Shah and PM Modi over their absence from the parliament session.

Kharge's remarks for Amit Shah come as the Congress continues to raise questions regarding the home minister's absence in the Parliament session, as well as his silence on the use of ‘brutal force’ against students at Jantar Mantar. (Sansad TV)

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While Kharge addressed the house, he questioned if someone had “stitched” the home minister's mouth due to his silence on the security crackdown on protestors during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march held by the Cockroach Janta Party.

“You are the home minister. This was happening in Delhi. And yet despite all this happening, you did not open your mouth. Has someone stitched your mouth shut?” Kharge said, following which BJP leaders in the house, including JP Nadda raised their objections and flagged the statement as “unparliamentary.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kharge's remarks for Amit Shah come as the Congress continues to raise questions regarding the home minister's absence in the Parliament session, as well as his silence on the use of ‘brutal force’ against students at Jantar Mantar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kharge's remarks for Amit Shah come as the Congress continues to raise questions regarding the home minister's absence in the Parliament session, as well as his silence on the use of ‘brutal force’ against students at Jantar Mantar. {{/usCountry}}

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"They are firing pellet guns at children who have come from villages and from other states. One has lost an eye, another has lost an ear, someone else has lost a hand. Who is responsible for that? The Home Minister is responsible. You (Shah) may be listening to me from behind closed doors, but you cannot remain hidden in a closed room forever. One day, we will drag you out," Kharge said, adding that his remarks were not unparliamentary.

"I did not use any unparliamentary language. By 'us', I meant 'janshakti' (power of people) --- people, students, women. I did not say I will drag home minister, I meant that 'janshakti' will drag him out. Listen to me and reply," the Congress MP rebuked.

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Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X and alleged that Amit Shah's silence on the matter and absence from the house “reeks of guilt.”

Several other Congress MPs have also called on the home minister to address the questions and allegations regarding the “firing order" given to security personnel on July 20.

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Also Read | Lok Sabha uproar over Rahul Gandhi's remarks; BJP slams 'unparliamentary' language

Anti-paper leak bill tabled in Rajya Sabha

After its passage in the Lok Sabha, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was tabled before the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Amid the discussion, Congress' Kharge slammed the bill and stated that the new amendments introduced by the government are a mere eyewash.

Kharge said that the only major change in the bill is stricter punishment, adding that the provisions tabled in it do not work towards preventing or stopping paper leaks.

"So many innocent people suffered due to paper leaks... nothing is going to happen with this new Bill as only some data has been changed in old law. Provisions have been made for hefty fine, strict punishment, special task force, fast track courts, however, nothing is going to change. Real change will only happen how you conduct examinations. There is nothing new in the bill. We had demanded a strict law in 2024 itself, but our demand was rejected," Kharge told the house.

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