‘Hate for beautiful girls’: Inside chilling murder of 4 kids, including son, by Haryana woman

A 32-year-old woman in Haryana’s Panipat reportedly murdered three girls over the past two years as she developed “hatred for them due to their beauty”. Panipat Police arrested a woman for killing a 6-year-old girl in Panipat on Wednesday. She has murdered four kids, including her own child. (ANI)

According to the police, all three victims were related to the woman, identified as Poonam, and she even killed her three-year-old son to avoid suspicion.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Bhupender Singh said the accused appears to be a psychopath who told the police that she feared that the girls would grow up to be more beautiful than her.

“Jo sundar bachhiye hain unse inko nafrat si hai (She harboured hate for beautiful girls),” the SP revealed.

The SP quoted the woman as saying that as soon as she saw a beautiful girl, she would get jealous that the child would grow up to be more beautiful than her ("usko chidd machti hai kahi bade hokar issay sundar na ban jaye").

"After her marriage, she indulged in such things. She appears to be a psycho type. She is not very educated," the SP said.

In all the cases, the woman would drown the victims in water-filled tubs or tanks to pass them off as accidental deaths.

The three murders

According to PTI, Poonam told the police that in 2023, she had drowned her sister-in-law's nine-year-old daughter in a water tank at home in Bhawar village, Sonipat. Fearing that her family might suspect her, she had killed her own 3-year-old son, Shubham, too.

In August 2025, she allegedly drowned her cousin's six-year-old daughter in a water tank in Sewah village.

Her latest victim was her six-year-old niece, whom she killed at a family wedding by drowning her head in a tub in the house’s storeroom, according to police.

The investigation into the girl’s death unravelled the woman’s alleged crime, leading to her arrest. The interrogation further shed light on her alleged psychopathic behaviour.