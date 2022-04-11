‘Hate weakening India…’: Rahul Gandhi after violence reported on Ram Navami

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took to Twitter and said that ‘"hate, violence and exclusion are weakening our beloved country." His remarks came as violence was reported in four states amid processions for Ram Navami, a major Hindu festival.

“Hate, violence and exclusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony,” the 51-year-old leader tweeted. He also urged the people to "stand together to secure a just, inclusive India."

The former Congress president’s comments came as four states reported clashes during the religious processions on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. More than 20 people, including a few police personnel, were injured in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city where large gatherings have now been banned.

In Gujarat, at least one death was reported after clashes broke out in two cities. The states of Jharkhand and West Bengal also reported cases of violence. A severely injured person succumbed to injuries in the Jharkhand clash, news agency ANI reported.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh, called the Khargone incident "unfortunate" and said, “They (alleged attackers) will not only be sent to jails but also made to pay for vandalising public as well as private property”.

BJP leader in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari claimed that ‘Ram Bhakts aren't safe’ in West Bengal. “Howrah Police Commissionerate personnel thrashed participants of a Ram Navami procession at Shibpur,” he wrote on Twitter.

However, Howrah city police urged for calm. "All to note that Howrah City Police is taking all sorts of action to maintain peace & tranquility in Shibpur PS area. All r requested to show utmost restraint & discretion while posting anything on social media, spreading any fake news on today's Rama Nabami Rally Related issues. (sic)," a tweet read.

