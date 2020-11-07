e-paper
Home / India News / Hathras case: CBI likely to question former SP, SDM

Hathras case: CBI likely to question former SP, SDM

A senior CBI official requesting anonymity said the premier investigating agency may question Vir about the probe and the action taken in the case during the initial stage after the woman was assaulted on September 14.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 06:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Police personnel stand guard as CBI officials (unseen) investigate the case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being gang-raped, in Hathras, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to question former Hathras superintendent of police (SP) Vikrant Vir and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) PP Meena, to expedite the probe in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman by four upper caste men in Hathras, senior officers privy to the investigation said on Friday.

Vir was the Hathras SP when the incident took place. The state government later suspended him on October 1 for his alleged negligence in handling the case after a public outcry over cremation of the woman’s body in the early hours of September 30. He is under suspension since then.

A senior CBI official requesting anonymity said the premier investigating agency may question Vir about the probe and the action taken in the case during the initial stage after the woman was assaulted on September 14. He said the former SP would also be questioned about the allegation of forcibly cremating the body and favouring the accused.

The police had initially lodged an FIR of attempt to murder that was later altered to include gang rape and murder charges.

The official further said that an IAS officer, PP Meena, who was posted as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Hathras, would be questioned about the happenings and allegations of enforcing restrictions on the victim’s family and media.

The probe agency has recorded the statements of the victim’s brother, her mother and aunt, and six local police personnel. The four accused, who are lodged in jail, and their family members were also questioned.

