Home / India News / Hathras case: Over 500 law students claim ‘irresponsible behaviour’ by officials, write to CJI demanding action

Hathras case: Over 500 law students claim 'irresponsible behaviour' by officials, write to CJI demanding action



india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 18:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Protest against Hathras gang rape case in Panchkula.
Protest against Hathras gang rape case in Panchkula. (HT photo)
         

More than 500 law students across the country have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India demanding action against the negligence and “irresponsible behaviour” by the officials in the Hathras gang-rape case in which a Dalit woman died.

According to news agency ANI, the letter petition has been written by 510 students, who have called for appropriate guidelines on the rights of the family members over the woman’s body.

“The Supreme Court should give appropriate directions to all states and union territories (UTs) to utilise the unused amount in Nirbhaya funds for ensuring the safety of women,” students said in the letter.

The letter petition follows nationwide criticism sparked by the gang rape of the 19-year-old. After her death on September 29, the woman was cremated in the dead of the night. Her family accused the district authorities of performing the cremation forcefully. But, Hathras district administration has denied any wrongdoing and said that they had the family’s consent.

The cremation in the middle of the night fuelled allegation that the state government is trying to bury evidence.

Currently, the case is being probed by a special investigation team constituted on the orders of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The state has also called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, Adityanath has accused opposition leaders who have been leading protests against the crime, of doing politics on the basis of case, religion and region.

He also said that the opposition parties are hatching conspiracies to malign the state’s image.

