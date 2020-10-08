e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hathras case: Wanted ‘Swaraj’ not for ‘Raj’ to be back, says Sibal after journalist booked under UAPA

Hathras case: Wanted ‘Swaraj’ not for ‘Raj’ to be back, says Sibal after journalist booked under UAPA

An FIR lodged in the Mant police station, against four who were arrested near Mathura, enroute to Hathras, on Monday charges them under various laws, for promoting enmity between groups and UAPA, apart from others.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:30 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Sibal, taking to Twitter, reminded that earlier in the Parliament he had said that the UAPA would be used to “target our own” and to “silence dissent”.
Sibal, taking to Twitter, reminded that earlier in the Parliament he had said that the UAPA would be used to “target our own” and to “silence dissent”.(PTI file photo)
         

Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal on Thursday slammed the government for booking a journalist, among others, under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sedition in connection with the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh.

An FIR lodged in the Mant police station, against four who were arrested near Mathura, enroute to Hathras, on Monday charges them under various laws, for promoting enmity between groups and UAPA, apart from others.

Sibal, taking to Twitter, reminded that earlier in the Parliament he had said that the UAPA would be used to “target our own” and to “silence dissent”.

“UAPA. Journalists booked under UAPA: “Alleged conspiracy behind their visit to Hathras” Intervening in debate in Rajya Sabha I said UAPA will be used to target our own. Being used to silence dissent. Wanted “Swaraj” not for the “Raj” to be back,” Sibal’s tweet read. 

Earlier, an FIR has been registered against four people, with links to Popular Front of India (PFI), in Mathura. The registered FIR states that pamphlets, six smartphones and a laptop had been recovered from the possession of Atiq ur Rehman, Alam, Siddiqui and Masood Ahmed.

Also Read: Journalist, 3 others on way to Hathras arrested, charged with anti-terror law

According to the FIR, four persons who were apprehended from Mathura on October 5 and had links with PFI “were going to Hathras to disrupt peace as part of larger conspiracy”. It also states that media reports have pointed out that some antisocial elements are plotting to harm social harmony by instigating caste factions using the pretext of the Hathras incident.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), had earlier said that they received credible information about the movement of some suspicious people towards Hathras from Delhi, after which police started a checking drive at Mathura toll plaza, during which they were nabbed.

Kumar said they came to know about their connection with the PFI and its co-organisation, the Campus Front of India, during interrogation.

tags
top news
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step
500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step
‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty,’ air chief Bhadauria on IAF Day
‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty,’ air chief Bhadauria on IAF Day
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In