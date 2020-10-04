e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence

Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence

Heavy police force was deployed in the vicinity of the residence of former BJP MLA Rajvir Singh Pehalvan, located around 8-9 kilometres from the victim’s village.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Lucknow/ Hathras
Activists hold placards during a protest over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape in UP's Hathras, in Guwahati, Saturday, October 3.
Activists hold placards during a protest over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape in UP's Hathras, in Guwahati, Saturday, October 3. (PTI)
         

Scores of people held a meeting Sunday outside the house of a former BJP MLA in Hathras where they defended the accused in the alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman who later died, and demanded registration of an FIR against her family members.

Heavy police force was deployed in the vicinity of the residence of former BJP MLA Rajvir Singh Pehalvan, located around 8-9 kilometres from the victim’s village.

One of the organisers of the meeting and Pehalvan’s son Manveer Singh denied that the gathering comprised members from the upper castes and said they were from “different sections of society”.

“We welcome the CBI inquiry ordered by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. We have faith in the investigation,” Singh told PTI while claiming that the victim’s family members were “changing their stand”.

“The entire scenario has been created to blame the government. The accused persons are in favour of any type of inquiry. But the victims are changing their stand every now and then. They do not want a narco test or a CBI probe. Now they want other kinds of inquiries,” he claimed.

He said an FIR should be registered by police against the complainants in the case. “Our demand is that a case should be filed against those people who had filed the case in the first instance,” he said. The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital where she had been brought for treatment.

On Sunday, Singh also said various legal options were being explored to defend the accused in the case. He asserted that the arrest of some of the accused persons from their homes was proof of their innocence.

“Had they been guilty, they would have run away from their homes. Why would they be present in their homes,” he said.

He also alleged that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were trying to influence the victim’s family as they wanted to the issue to “linger on”.

The meeting assumes significance as it was held a day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the victim’s house and met her family members at a village in Hathras district, and the recommendation of a CBI probe by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on Wednesday. Her family alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.

tags
top news
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In