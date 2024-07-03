Hathras stampede: Chest injuries, asphyxia among causes of death, autopsy report reveals

Blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity due to chest injuries, asphyxia and rib injuries were the leading causes of death among the victims of the Hathras stampede on July 2, autopsies carried out at a government hospital in Agra have revealed. Shoes are pictured where a stampede killed people during a sermon at Hathras on July 3, 2024. (AFP)

According to PTI, twenty-one bodies were brought to the S N Medical College and Hospital in Agra after the stampede during the Satsang held by Suraj Pal, also known as Bhole Baba, near GT Road in the Phulrai Mugalgarhi village in Hathras, killed 121 people.

Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava said that most people died due to blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity, asphyxia, and rib injuries.

Among the deceased brought to the center in Agra included residents of Mathura, Agra, Pilibhit, Kasganj, and Aligarh.

The stampede took place on Tuesday when thousands of people gathered at a specially laid tent in the Rati Bhanpur village in the Sikandra Rau area of Hathras district for a ‘Satsang’, an event organised by a religious preacher, Bhole Baba.

The stampede started soon after the women rushed out of the venue after the religious congregation of religious preacher Bhole Baba ended.

Gopal Kumar, an eyewitness, told Hindustan Times that the gathering ended around 2pm. “He [the Baba] entered and exited the site from a designated route, bypassing the gathering of women, men, and children. There were vehicles all around and a portion of the highway was almost jammed with devotees and vehicles,” said Kumar.

He said as the Baba’s vehicle reached the highway, hundreds of devotees rushed towards his car for charan dhul (dust of his feet) and to get his blessings.

“A huge crowd rushed towards the highway and many of them could not climb up and slipped… as devotees fell, others rushing towards the highway did not bother and crushed them under their feet while trying to follow the Baba’s car. This led to the stampede and those who fell could not get up… they died and many of these were women.”

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced a judicial inquiry into the tragedy, saying it will also look into the possibility of a “conspiracy” behind the stampede.

The police have also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the organisers of the ‘satsang’, accusing them of cramming 2.5 lakh people into the venue when they had obtained permission for only 80,000.