‘Hatred for Modi is being projected onto Hindi’: Pawan Kalyan on language controversy

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister and actor Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday addressed the ongoing language controversy and the debate around the “imposition of Hindi.” Responding to allegations that the Centre is forcing Hindi across states, Kalyan said the current discourse reflects how resentment against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being redirected toward the Hindi language. Stating that English has become his language of thought, the Janasena founder expressed sadness that he could not find the same in Hindi or Kannada or Marathi.(@APDeputyCMO)

Speaking to India Today, Kalyan stressed that no language should be forced on anyone, underlining his commitment to unity. “No language should be imposed on anybody. I stand for national integrity,” he said.

He criticised the anti-Hindi stance taken by some political leaders in Telangana, calling it politically motivated. “It’s surprising. I think this is more about the hatred towards BJP or Modiji, and that hatred is being transferred onto Hindi. That’s how I see it,” he stated.

His comments come amid ongoing tensions in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, where heated debates have erupted over the use of Hindi and its role as a medium of instruction in schools and colleges.

Kalyan, explaining his own experience with the language, noted its practical importance. “We are surrounded by Hindi-speaking states. Hindi is a necessity for me,” he said.

He also criticised how political entities manipulate the issue for their own advantage. “Sometimes parties or people spark negativity,” he said, suggesting that the language issue is often politicised rather than driven by genuine cultural concerns.

Reflecting on his own schooling, he recalled how Hindi was once just a regular part of the curriculum. “When I was in school, Hindi was just a second language for all of us. I am able to read and write it today because I learned it then,” he noted.

Pointing to the diverse linguistic identity of Telugu-speaking regions, he added, “I don’t know why suddenly it became such a big issue, even in Andhra Pradesh which shares borders with Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Karnataka. Telangana itself has a mixed culture — Urdu and Telugu coexist. Instead of saying ‘hospital,’ people say ‘dawakhana’. What’s wrong with that?”

‘Like English, Hindi has become a practical necessity’

Pawan Kalyan argued that Hindi, much like English, has become a practical necessity in today’s world. “No one taught me English by force. It became a necessity. Today we’re speaking in English not because we love it, but because it has become essential. Similarly, Hindi is also necessary today,” he explained.

Responding to criticism of inconsistency in his stance, Kalyan drew from his personal and professional background, citing his multilingual experience. “I grew up in Chennai. I love Tamil. I learned it out of interest and necessity — not because anyone forced me. I do the same when I visit Karnataka or Maharashtra. I try to speak Kannada or Marathi. That is the approach we need. A multilingual perspective is important for national linguistic integration,” he said.

When asked if he would maintain the same stand in Tamil Nadu, where opposition to Hindi is more pronounced, Kalyan said he already had. “I have said this before and I will say it again. I love Hindi and respect it — it was my second language in school. Language should be for better communication and integration, not for division,” he said. Referring to Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, he highlighted the poet’s example of embracing cultural and linguistic unity: “Bharati grew up in Kashi. His attire resembled a Sikh turban. He embraced integration in thought, language and attire. There are great people in Tamil Nadu who welcome Hindi.”

Kalyan cautioned that forcing any language would only backfire. “Even a child resists when the mother forces something. You have to create awareness about why learning Hindi is important, not impose it. If you speak to people rationally and logically, you’ll get results,” he noted.

Earlier, speaking to PTI, Kalyan said, “Majority of the people think they want to be multilinguistic (multilingual). Let us give them a fair chance and a fair opportunity,” in an interview with PTI Videos.

He also shared his personal reflection on language and thought, expressing concern that Hindi and other Indian languages had not become his primary languages for thinking. “My mother tongue is not Hindi. My mother tongue is not English. Sometimes I feel sad that my thinking language has become English or Telugu. Telugu is a natural way to think, but I could adopt English as a thinking language,” he said.

Backing the need for multilingualism in a globalised society, Kalyan added, “There is nothing wrong in a world where we are interacting with multiculturalism as multilingual skills are needed.”

He also urged political leaders to consider the needs of future generations when it comes to language. “Oncoming generations” must be taken into account, he said, suggesting space should be made for multilingual approaches.