Have adopted conscious approach to fight Covid-19: PM Modi to Bill Gates

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:13 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the “conscious approach that India has adopted in its fight against Covid-19” during a video conference with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair, Bill Gates, the PMO said in a statement.

“He explained how this people-centric bottom-up approach has helped win acceptability for physical distancing, respect for front-line workers, wearing of masks, maintaining proper hygiene, and respecting lockdown provisions,” the PMO statement said.

Modi and Gates also discussed the global response to Covid-19 and the importance of global coordination on scientific innovation and R&D to combat the pandemic.

The Prime Minister also highlighted how some of the previous developmental initiatives taken by Government - expanding financial inclusion, strengthening last mile delivery of health services, popularising cleanliness and hygiene through the Swachh Bharat Mission, drawing upon India’s Ayurvedic wisdom to enhance people’s immunity, etc - had helped increase the effectiveness of India’s response to the present pandemic.

The Prime Minister appreciated the health related work being done by the Gates Foundation not only in India but also in many other parts of the world, including for coordinating global response to Covid-19.

“He sought suggestions from Mr. Gates on how India’s capacities and capabilities could be better leveraged for the general benefit of the world,” the statement said.

Modi and Gates also discussed drawing upon India’s unique model of last-mile health service delivery in rural areas, dissemination of the effective contact-tracing mobile app developed by Government of India, and leveraging India’s massive pharmaceutical capacity to scale-up the production of vaccines and therapeutics upon their discovery.

“They agreed that given India’s willingness and capacity to contribute to global efforts, particularly for benefit of fellow developing countries, it was important for India to be included in the ongoing global discussions for coordinating responses to the pandemic,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister also suggested that the Gates Foundation could take the lead in analysing the necessary changes in lifestyles, economic organisation, social behaviour, modes of disseminating education and healthcare that would emerge in the post-Covid world, and the associated technological challenges that would need to be addressed.

“India would be happy to contribute to such an analytical exercise, based on its own experiences,” the Prime Minister said.