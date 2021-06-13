‘Have approached Google for emails’: J&K Police charge sheet on PDP’s Waheed Parra

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have approached US authorities and Google seeking details of email contents allegedly exchanged between Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Parra and Pakistan-based secessionist leaders and terrorist groups, according to a charge sheet filed by the union territory police.

“During investigation, it was found that the accused received instructions and advice from Pakistan-based secessionist and terrorist leaders and communicated action-taken reports as well as a host of inputs in furtherance of terrorism and secessionism,” the 19-page charge sheet, filed by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police, said.

The charge sheet further claimed to have prime facie evidence sufficient to launch prosecution against Parra for establishing a nexus with terrorists to seek their backing for his political gains. It also said that the PDP leader shared information through several email services of which three have been brought on record.

“Accordingly, a request has been forwarded through proper channels to Google US as per their standard forms and norms for providing details/contents of emails exchanged by Parra through his three email IDs,” the charge sheet said.

Parra’s lawyer, as well as his party, have both denied allegations against him, calling them “politically motivated.” Earlier this month, PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti even called upon the United Nations “to step in.”

Parra, the youth wing president of the PDP, was arrested in November last year by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror case. He was granted bail by an NIA court in January but was immediately detained by the CIK and is currently in judicial custody.

Last year, the CIK filed a case against “unknown” politicians and others after receiving information from “confidential and reliable sources” that some politicians were “misusing their power and helping terrorists.”

(With inputs from PTI)