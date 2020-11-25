e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PDP youth wing leader Waheed Parra arrested by NIA in connection with terror case

PDP youth wing leader Waheed Parra arrested by NIA in connection with terror case

Parra, who recently filed his nomination for the District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama in South Kashmir, was being questioned at the NIA headquarters here since Monday for his alleged involvement with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 15:21 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
The name of Parra, who was instrumental in the revival of the PDP in south Kashmir, especially in militancy-infested Pulwama, surfaced during the probe into the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh case.
The name of Parra, who was instrumental in the revival of the PDP in south Kashmir, especially in militancy-infested Pulwama, surfaced during the probe into the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh case.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested PDP youth wing president Waheed Parra in connection with a terror case, officials said.

Parra, who recently filed his nomination for the District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama in South Kashmir, was being questioned at the NIA headquarters here since Monday for his alleged involvement with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

The name of Parra, who was instrumental in the revival of the PDP in south Kashmir, especially in militancy-infested Pulwama, surfaced during the probe into the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh case.

“Today NIA arrested Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, the youth wing leader of People’s Democratic Party, in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons,” NIA’s spokesperson said.

On Monday, talking to PTI, Parra had expressed ignorance about the case for which he was being questioned.

tags
top news
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Car seen crashing into gate of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office
Car seen crashing into gate of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office
Cyclone Nivar landfall near Puducherry after midnight, evacuation underway
Cyclone Nivar landfall near Puducherry after midnight, evacuation underway
Punjab imposes night curfew from Dec 1, doubles fine for violating norms
Punjab imposes night curfew from Dec 1, doubles fine for violating norms
Kejriwal asks experts to suggest measures to reduce fatalities in Delhi
Kejriwal asks experts to suggest measures to reduce fatalities in Delhi
‘Losing a child means...’: British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage
‘Losing a child means...’: British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage
NDA likely to name BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha bypoll, LJP gets cold shoulder
NDA likely to name BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha bypoll, LJP gets cold shoulder
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In