e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PDP leader Waheed Parra’s custody extended by 9 days

PDP leader Waheed Parra’s custody extended by 9 days

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Friday extended the police custody of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra by nine days and also granted permission to the agency to conduct a lie detector test on him.

Parra’s 15-day custody was supposed to end on Friday. Parra, a confidante of party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was arrested by the NIA on November 25 in connection with a terror case.

Before being arrested, Parra had filed his nomination for the District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama in south Kashmir. He is being questioned at the NIA headquarters for his alleged involvement with the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Parra’s name had surfaced during a probe into the suspended deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh’s case. The latter had been arrested while he was allegedly ferrying Hizbul terrorists with arms and ammunition in a car in January this year.

top news
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
Watch Prateek Kuhad’s concert at #HTLS2020; speaks on his journey, inspiration
Watch Prateek Kuhad’s concert at #HTLS2020; speaks on his journey, inspiration
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In