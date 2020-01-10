‘Have evidence to show I was attacked’: JNU students’ union leader Aishe Ghosh after police name her in campus mob attack

india

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 18:09 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ union leader Aishe Ghosh on Friday said she has evidence to show she was attacked, moments after Delhi police named her in the campus mob attack.

On January 5, masked men and women entered the leafy JNU campus and went around beating students and teachers. Ghosh was brutally hit and her blood-dripping face became the defining image of the attack on campus.

“Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked,” said the student leader.

Ghosh denied that she was involved in any assault and questioned the police’s action. She also asked for proof from the Delhi Police of her involvement, saying there is no video to show her indulging in violence.

“I have full faith in the law and order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault,” the student leader said.

The police, in press conference on Friday, released photographs of nine people - seven from Left-backed AISA and two from RSS-backed ABVP - in the JNU violence case and named Ghosh as one of the suspects.

On her presence at the spot, she said being the JNU president she was informed about violence by fellow students and hence she was there.

The young leader underlined that the students will take the movement ahead peacefully and democratically.