'Have full courage to talk on China…': Rajnath Singh to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Sep 21, 2023

Rajnath Singh said he has full courage to talk on China as he countered Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in a stern reply to the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha said that he has full courage to speak on the China issue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh(PTI)
Congress MP Chowdhury took a dig at Rajnath while he was speaking in Parliament and challenged him to talk about the issue of China. The top BJP leader accepting his challenge said, “I have full courage to talk about China. I am ready to talk about it.”

A political debate erupted over Chowdhury's question that disrupted the BJP leader's address in the Lok Sabha.

Both, India and China have been in a three-year-long confrontation as both sides continue to hold multiple rounds of talks for the disengagement of troops in Eastern Ladakh, following the June 2020 clash in the Galwan Valley.
China released its “standard map” on August 28, which shows the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region as a part of its territory. Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's claims of not losing even an inch of land in Ladakh to China was a lie. “The entire Ladakh knows that China has transgressed. This map issue is very serious. They have taken away the land. PM should say something about it," he said.

