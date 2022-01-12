‘Have mild symptoms…’: Nitin Gadkari tests Covid-19 positive

Union minister Nitin Gadkari is the latest politician to test Covid-19 positive, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader taking to Twitter to announce he has contracted the infection.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested,” Gadkari posted on Tuesday night.

The minister for road transport and highways joins several party colleagues, such as defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, party vice-president Radha Mohan Singh, among others, in testing positive for the virus.

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, too, was diagnosed with Covid-19, though he informed on January 10 he has recovered completely.

साथ ही आप सभी शुभचिंतकों का भी मेरे लिए कामना करने के लिए धन्यवाद एवं आभार। पुनः आप सभी से भी #COVID के नियमों का पालन करने का आग्रह करता हूँ। — Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey (@DrMNPandeyMP) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, too, returned positive test result for the viral illness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the health of Bommai, Kumar and Mangeshkar, media reports said.

Amid a massive spike in the nation's daily coronavirus infections, PM Modi will, on Thursday, chair a virtual meeting with chief ministers to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.