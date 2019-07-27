‘Have power to face a man like Azam Khan,’ says Rama Devi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Rama Devi on Saturday said that she has the power to “face a man” like Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan.

“The Chair on which I sat belongs to all. Not just me. He has used such language for all the women in the country. The people of my parliamentary constituency have reposed faith in me and elected me. I have the power to face a man like you (Khan),” Rama Devi told ANI here.

During ebate on the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lower House on Thursday, Rama Devi had asked Khan to speak looking at the Chair and address the House through the presiding officer. Khan, however, made remarks that were perceived to be sexist by the treasury benches, triggering strong objections.

“All party leaders have held meeting on this and the result will be announced on Monday. I was not a part of that meeting,” she stated.

The Rampur MP, in his defence, had said Rama Devi was like a sister to him.

Rama Devi has also slammed SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who had backed Azam Khan in Lok Sabha.

Talking about Akhilesh’s statement in Lok Sabha, Rama Devi said, “Not only us, he said this to the whole country... His language shows his ego and arrogance. He should not say such things, he was a chief minister earlier. He said all this to protect Azam Khan. Nobody will appreciate this... Lok Sabha is a respected place. A person goes there after being voted by people.”

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 15:09 IST