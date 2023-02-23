Haven’t updated Aadhaar for 10 years? Follow these steps

A 12-digit unique identification number, Aadhaar issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under government of India, has arguably become the most important identification document. On Thursday, the statutory body issued a new notification to update Aadhaar details if they had not been updated in the past ten years. It can be updated both online and offline, along with ‘proof of identity’ and ‘proof of address’ documents, according to the notification. It also mentioned the required fee for updating Aadhaar.

The notification that UIDAI has issued earlier on Monday emphasised the importance of keeping the mobile number associated with the Aadhaar updated.

“If your Aadhaar was created more than ten years ago and has not been updated, you are requested to re-verify it by uploading your 'Proof of Identity' and 'Proof of Address' documents. Online uploading fee is ₹25 for online and ₹50 for offline,” UIDAI tweeted.

UIDAI also shared a video of how Aadhaar details can be updated, stating that if it needs to be updated offline, one can go to the nearest Aadhaar centre, and if it needs to be updated online, one can visit ‘myAadhaar’ portal. UIDAI stated that by keeping identification proof updated, citizens can protect themselves from fraudsters.

What Aadhaar date can be updated online?

The following demographic data can be updated online:

Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Address

Language

Follow these steps to update address in your Aadhaar card online:

-Go to uidai.gov.in

-Under the 'My Aadhaar' tab, click on 'Update Demographics Data and Check status'.

-You will be redirected to another website: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/. Proceed with the login in new website.

-Enter your Aadhaar number as well as the captcha code. Select 'Send OTP'. Your registered mobile number will receive a one-time password (OTP).

-Once logged in, go to the 'Update Aadhaar Online' section.

-Read the instructions and then click 'Update Aadhaar'.

-Select the data field to be updated. Consider that you will be required to upload proof of your new address in order for your Aadhaar card to be updated. Click 'Proceed to Aadhaar Update'.

-If the details are correct, submit the request.

Documents required for other demographic data

For Name: Scanned copy of Proof of Identity (POI)

For Date of Birth: Scanned copy of Proof of Date of Birth

For Gender: OTP authentication via mobile/face authorisation

It should be noted that changes to the Aadhaar mobile number cannot be made online. To link mobile number to Aadhaar card or to update it, one must go to their nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.